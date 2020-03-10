The Vatican's Saint Peter's Square and its main basilica were closed to tourists on Tuesday as part of a broader clampdown aimed at halting the spread of the new coronavirus

The Holy See said the measures will remain in place until April 3, when Italy's nationwide restrictions on public gathering are also due to end.