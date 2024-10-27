Sainz Takes Pole For Mexico City Grand Prix Ahead Of Verstappen
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Carlos Sainz seized pole position for Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix with a consummate performance for Ferrari in Saturday's qualifying session, outpacing Red Bull's defending champion Max Verstappen.
The Spaniard, who leaves the team at the end of the season, clocked one minute and 15.946 seconds to beat series leader and three time champion Verstappen, whose first and fastest lap in the top 10 shoot-out was deleted, by 0.225 seconds.
This left McLaren's Lando Norris, who is 57 points behind Verstappen in the drivers' title race, to take third ahead of Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari and the Williams of George Russell and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
It was Sainz's sixth career pole and completed a run of qualifying fourth, third and second in the last three Mexican events.
"I am very happy with that and to be on pole," said Sainz, who is set to leave Ferrari for Williams next year, having been replaced for 2025 by Hamilton.
"I had a great couple of laps and it is very difficult here with lots of sliding. My laps were almost identical and perfect. It is such a tricky circuit!"
Verstappen, who had an engine change on his car following problems on Friday, said: "I felt under pressure and I was playing catch-up especially after losing my first lap time.
"That just gave more pressure and I am very happy to be on the front row. I didn't think it was possible. This is one of the hardest tracks to get things right."
Norris said he was satisfied with third.
"Honestly, I'm pretty happy as I struggled to get more in my final two laps. Carlos was very quick all weekend, but I'm happy with third. Ferrari look very strong."
Kevin Magnussen was seventh for Haas, the team's best qualifying result in Mexico, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Williams' Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg in the second Haas.
