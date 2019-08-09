Saira Peter plans to launch her Album on Persian poetry of Sufi Tabbasum in next month

Saira Peter ,the first British Pakistani opera singer was planning to launch her Album on Persian poetry of renowned Pakistani writer and poet, late Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabbasum in the month of September this year in Pakistan

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Saira Peter ,the first British Pakistani opera singer was planning to launch her Album on Persian poetry of renowned Pakistani writer and poet, late Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabbasum in the month of September this year in Pakistan.

"I have composed, sung and produced a new Album on the Persian poetry of renowned urdu and Persian poet of Pakistan, late Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabasum and would be launched in the month of September this year during my visit to Pakistan", Saira Peter told APP in London on Friday.

She said that she during her forth-coming visit to Pakistan would organized a concert to launch her Album on the Persian poetry of late Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabbasum.

Saira Peter said that she has also recently visited Iran (Tehran) to understand and learn the persian accent to perform the poetry in her Album properly.

The British Pakistani opera singer said that work on the Album on the Persian poetry of Sufi Tabbasum was in progress and would be completed soon.

Saira, who was born and raised in port city of Karachi (Pakistan), had been living in London for the last about 16 years, where she got trained in opera music from Paul Knight who was a student of English composer Benjamin Britten, a legend in Western lassical music.

Saira Peter sings in various languages including Urdu, English, Persian, Latin and some regional languages of Pakistan, and her main focus was to lend her voice to the mystic poetry had written by Muslim Sufi (mystic) poets in 17th and 18th century including Baba Bullay Shah and Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai and propagate their the message of peace and love for promoting the soft image of Pakistan in West including London.

She said that Sufism was an important part of the Pakistani culture. Sufi poets of Pakistan through their poetry had conveyed to the world the message of love and peace for mutual coexistence in society and taught the respect to humanity.

Saira Peter said that she was singing Sufi opera in her concerts in the West in Western languages to tell them about Pakistan's rich cultural values, and convey them the message that Pakistanis were peace-loving people who believed in love, brotherhood, friendship and humanity.

Saira Peter informed that she had also opened a music academy for women in Karachi to train them in Sufi opera singing.

She said that it was heartening to note that many girls were coming in this field in the country.She said that she was the first opera singer of Pakistan and the only Sufi opera singer in the world.

She said she had also established a music center namely "Noor Jahan Music" in London, to promote Pakistani music and culture and its soft image in the West.

Saira Peter said that she also sings Pakistani national songs and also participate every year in the national days of Pakistan like March 23rd, August 14 and September 6 and other events organized by Pakistan High Commission London.

"I feel proud and honour in participating in these events for my country (Pakistan)", she remarked.