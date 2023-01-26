UrduPoint.com

Sakharov Center In Russia Obliged To Vacate Occupied Buildings Within 3 Months - Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 08:56 PM

The Sakharov Center (listed as a foreign agent in Russia) is obliged to vacate its premises within three months due to the absence of state support in accordance with the Russian law on foreign agents, Vyacheslav Bakhmin, the chairman of the organization's board, told Sputnik

On Tuesday, the Sakharov Center received a letter from the Moscow City Property Department, which announced the termination of loan agreements for all premises. The rent for these premises was paid from city funds. According to the amendments to Russia's law on foreign agents, foreign agents should not receive state support.

"The Moscow government is forced to obey Russian laws, which say that state support for foreign agents is impossible. Since the Sakharov Center is a foreign agent, then, naturally, renting the premises, which we had leased for so many years for free from Moscow, is also impossible .

.. we were given three months to take away some things from there and dispose of our property. We have three months to get out of these buildings," Bakhmin said in a statement.

He added that within three months, the members of the organization would discuss further steps.

"Without such a room, we will not be able to work in any way, because all the activities of the center are tied to this room," Bakhmin said.

On Monday, the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia declared the activities of the non-governmental Andrei Sakharov Foundation as undesirable in Russia.

The Andrei Sakharov Foundation named after the prominent Soviet scientist-turned-dissident and Nobel Peace prize laureate was established in early 1990s at the initiative of Sakharov's wife, Yelena Bonner, to "preserve his legacy."

