Sakharov Prize Award Ceremony to Take Place in Strasbourg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The European Parliament's 2022 Sakharov prize for Freedom of Thought award ceremony will take place in the French city of Strasbourg on Wednesday.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will award the 2022 Sakharov Prize to "brave Ukrainian People," such as founder of the evacuation medical unit "Angels of Taira" Yuliia Paievska and Chair of the Center for Civil Liberties Oleksandra Matviychuk.