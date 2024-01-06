Salah, Osimhen and stars of Africa descend on Ivory Coast for Cup of Nations

Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Sadio Mane's Senegal are aiming to retain their title and Mohamed Salah is chasing a first trophy with Egypt at this year's Africa Cup of Nations, which begins in Ivory Coast on January 13.

A strong field also features 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco and a Nigeria team spearheaded by African footballer of the year Victor Osimhen, as organisers hope the focus will remain solely on the football at this edition of the continental showpiece.

Ivory Coast is hosting the AFCON for the first time since 1984, when only eight teams participated with Roger Milla's Cameroon emerging as champions.

This time there are 24 teams at a tournament initially scheduled to be played in June and July last year in order to avoid a clash with Europe's top leagues.

However, fears over staging it during the rainy season eventually led the Confederation of African Football to push it back to the more traditional January and February slot.