Salah Signs New Two-year Deal With Liverpool
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 01:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Mohamed Salah ended months of speculation over his future by signing a new two-year contract with Premier League leaders Liverpool on Friday.
Salah, 32, has scored 243 goals in 394 appearances for the Reds since joining Roma in 2017, making him the club's third-highest goalscorer of all time.
His form has been instrumental to Liverpool's charge towards a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title this season.
Salah has scored 27 goals and provided 17 assists in the Premier League as Liverpool have amassed an 11-point lead with just seven games remaining in Arne Slot's first season as manager.
"Of course I'm very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies," Salah said in a club statement.
"It's great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully, it's going to be 10."
Salah helped fire Liverpool to the Champions League in 2019 and a first league title for 30 years in the 2019/20 season.
He has also won the FA Cup, two League Cups, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time at Anfield to go down as one of the best players in the Premier League era.
Twice he has been crowned player of the year by his fellow professionals and football writers and is almost certain to pick up both prizes for a third time this year.
Liverpool's fine form this season has come despite the distraction over contract negotiations for three of their star players.
Captain Virgil van Dijk and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract at the end of the season.
Van Dijk has said there "has been progress" on extending his deal, but Alexander-Arnold is reportedly close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.
Salah had stoked the speculation in a series of post-match interviews where he expressed his frustration at the speed of negotiations and previously said he was "probably more out than in".
However, he has committed his future to the club despite rumours he had been offered a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.
Another two more years on Merseyside offers Salah the opportunity to further write his name into the record books.
He currently stands joint-fifth in the all-time standings for Premier League goals with 184.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table5 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result5 hours ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals5 hours ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead5 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update6 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike6 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster6 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company6 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant6 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday6 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra6 hours ago