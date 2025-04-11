Salah signs new two-year deal with Liverpool

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Mohamed Salah ended months of speculation over his future by signing a new two-year contract with Premier League leaders Liverpool on Friday.

Salah, 32, has scored 243 goals in 394 appearances for the Reds since joining Roma in 2017, making him the club's third-highest goalscorer of all time.

His form has been instrumental to Liverpool's charge towards a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title this season.

Salah has scored 27 goals and provided 17 assists in the Premier League as Liverpool have amassed an 11-point lead with just seven games remaining in Arne Slot's first season as manager.

"Of course I'm very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies," Salah said in a club statement.

"It's great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully, it's going to be 10."

Salah helped fire Liverpool to the Champions League in 2019 and a first league title for 30 years in the 2019/20 season.

He has also won the FA Cup, two League Cups, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time at Anfield to go down as one of the best players in the Premier League era.

Twice he has been crowned player of the year by his fellow professionals and football writers and is almost certain to pick up both prizes for a third time this year.

Liverpool's fine form this season has come despite the distraction over contract negotiations for three of their star players.

Captain Virgil van Dijk and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are also out of contract at the end of the season.

Van Dijk has said there "has been progress" on extending his deal, but Alexander-Arnold is reportedly close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Salah had stoked the speculation in a series of post-match interviews where he expressed his frustration at the speed of negotiations and previously said he was "probably more out than in".

However, he has committed his future to the club despite rumours he had been offered a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

Another two more years on Merseyside offers Salah the opportunity to further write his name into the record books.

He currently stands joint-fifth in the all-time standings for Premier League goals with 184.