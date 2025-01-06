Open Menu

Salam Project For Cultural Communication Celebrates Graduation Of Youth Leaders Program

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Salam Project for Cultural Communication celebrates graduation of Youth Leaders Program

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Salam for Cultural Communication project celebrated the graduation of the seventh batch of its Youth Leaders Program.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji, who delivered a speech expressing gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their unwavering support of Saudi citizens.

El-Khereiji also thanked Prince Faisal for his patronage of this graduation ceremony.

He emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to equipping young individuals with the necessary skills and tools to effectively represent the nation on the international stage, and highlighted that the Youth Leaders Program aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by empowering youth to become influential global ambassadors.

Launched in 2018, the Youth Leaders Program has achieved remarkable success. Over seven iterations, the program has graduated 432 young men and women.

Notably, 240 graduates have participated in more than 120 international conferences within and outside the Kingdom, leveraging the program's comprehensive curriculum. This curriculum encompasses key areas such as Saudi Vision 2030, intercultural communication, global issues, international representation, media engagement, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and other critical aspects of international diplomacy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Saudi Citizens Saudi Young Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Women 2018 Media

Recent Stories

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

54 minutes ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

55 minutes ago
 UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

1 hour ago
 Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

1 hour ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

2 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

2 hours ago
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

3 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

14 hours ago

More Stories From World