Salam Project for Cultural Communication celebrates graduation of Youth Leaders Program

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Salam for Cultural Communication project celebrated the graduation of the seventh batch of its Youth Leaders Program.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji, who delivered a speech expressing gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their unwavering support of Saudi citizens.

El-Khereiji also thanked Prince Faisal for his patronage of this graduation ceremony.

He emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to equipping young individuals with the necessary skills and tools to effectively represent the nation on the international stage, and highlighted that the Youth Leaders Program aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by empowering youth to become influential global ambassadors.

Launched in 2018, the Youth Leaders Program has achieved remarkable success. Over seven iterations, the program has graduated 432 young men and women.

Notably, 240 graduates have participated in more than 120 international conferences within and outside the Kingdom, leveraging the program's comprehensive curriculum. This curriculum encompasses key areas such as Saudi Vision 2030, intercultural communication, global issues, international representation, media engagement, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and other critical aspects of international diplomacy.