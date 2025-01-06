Salam Project For Cultural Communication Celebrates Graduation Of Youth Leaders Program
Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Salam for Cultural Communication project celebrated the graduation of the seventh batch of its Youth Leaders Program.
The ceremony was attended by Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji, who delivered a speech expressing gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their unwavering support of Saudi citizens.
El-Khereiji also thanked Prince Faisal for his patronage of this graduation ceremony.
He emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to equipping young individuals with the necessary skills and tools to effectively represent the nation on the international stage, and highlighted that the Youth Leaders Program aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by empowering youth to become influential global ambassadors.
Launched in 2018, the Youth Leaders Program has achieved remarkable success. Over seven iterations, the program has graduated 432 young men and women.
Notably, 240 graduates have participated in more than 120 international conferences within and outside the Kingdom, leveraging the program's comprehensive curriculum. This curriculum encompasses key areas such as Saudi Vision 2030, intercultural communication, global issues, international representation, media engagement, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and other critical aspects of international diplomacy.
Recent Stories
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
More Stories From World
-
Al-Jouf Olive Festival showcases products from 43 farmers, five companies5 minutes ago
-
Madinah Red Crescent responds to over 123,000 emergencies in 20245 minutes ago
-
Salam Project for Cultural Communication celebrates graduation of Youth Leaders Program5 minutes ago
-
4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Southwestern Japan15 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine25 minutes ago
-
South Korea's Yoon set to avoid arrest by warrant deadline45 minutes ago
-
Japan PM says blocked US Steel deal could hit investments45 minutes ago
-
Sixth victim dies after German Christmas market attack: prosecutors55 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mixed as traders eye Trump 2.01 hour ago
-
Canadian PM Trudeau resignation imminent: media reports1 hour ago
-
Saudi relief convoy crosses Jordan into Syria to aid crisis-affected populace2 hours ago
-
Russia says captured key town in eastern Ukraine2 hours ago