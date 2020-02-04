UrduPoint.com
Salame Says Hopes To Soon See UNSC Resolution Reinforcing Libya Arms Embargo

Both conflicting sides in Libya are breaking arms embargo, Ghassan Salame, the special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Both conflicting sides in Libya are breaking arms embargo, Ghassan Salame, the special representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, said Tuesday, adding that he was hoping to see a UN Security Council resolution on the matter in the next few days.

"The arms embargo imposed in 2011 has been violated incessantly since that date. Berlin conference called for a better respect of this resolution. What I told the Security Council is that this respect is not there, that we have evidence of new equipment but also new fighters � non-Libyan fighters � joining the two camps.

Therefore we believe that the arms embargo is being violated by both parties," Salame told a press conference.

"I hope that within a few days, the Security Council will come to its first resolution that reaffirms this. And I also hope that those who are exporting these arms understand that there is already more than 20 million pieces of weapons in the country and that this is enough and the country does not need new equipment," Salame added.

