Salame's Deputy Likely To Be UN's Acting Special Envoy In Libya - Diplomatic Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Salame's Deputy Likely to Be UN's Acting Special Envoy in Libya - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) One of Ghassan Salame's deputies will most likely serve as an acting Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are not talking about Salame's successor yet," the source said. "So far, we are talking about an acting [special representative].

Logically, the acting [envoy] will be from Salame's team. Probably, it would be one of his deputies."

On Monday, Salame announced via Twitter that he would resign from his post as Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya due to his health. UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric later confirmed that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had received Salame's letter expressing his intention to leave the post.

