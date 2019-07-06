Salaries of bank employees in Germany to increase by 4 pct

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ):Salaries for employees of private and public banks in Germany will rise by 4 percent by the end of 2020, the German trade union ver.di announced on Thursday.

The German bank staff's salary is set to increase by 2 percent in September 2019 and an additional 2 percent in November 2020, according to the agreement that ver.di, one of the largest German trade unions, reached with the employers of the around 200,000 bank clerks in Germany.

"After five rounds of negotiations with 45 negotiating hours, we have reached a comprehensive agreement that represents a significant improvement over the last offering of the employers," said Christoph Meister, member of ver.di's management board.

Particularly in view of "advancing digitization", all employees in the German banking sector will be entitled to an annual qualification interview and will receive tailor-made qualification measures, according to the German Association of Banks (VOEB), one of the negotiating parties in the collective bargaining round.

Apprentices working at German banks will receive an additional 60 euros (67.70 U.S. dollars) to their salary and would be hired by their training company after successful completion of their apprenticeship, ver.di added.

"These were long and particularly difficult negotiations," said Gunar Feth, chairman of the German bank association VOEB, adding that this collective bargaining agreement was "at the limit, but it is still justifiable and reflects the many different business models in our industry".

Prior to the collective bargaining round of 2019 in November, ver.di had demanded that banking clerks salaries rise by 6 percent for 12 months as well as an apprentices in the banking sector receiving an additional 100 euros.

The new collective wage agreement for bank employees in Germany is scheduled to be valid until the end of 2021.