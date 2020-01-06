UrduPoint.com
Salaries Of Technological Sector Workers In Finland To Rise 3.3 Pct In Two Years

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

Salaries of technological sector workers in Finland to rise 3.3 pct in two years

Salaries of technological sector workers in Finland are set to increase by 3.3 percent in the next two years, after the Industrial Workers Union and the Technological Industries on Saturday reached an agreement on salaries

HELSINKI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Salaries of technological sector workers in Finland are set to increase by 3.3 percent in the next two years, after the Industrial Workers Union and the Technological Industries on Saturday reached an agreement on salaries.

The new agreement is valid for two years, according to a press statement.The deal concerns some 100 000 technological sector workers, and has been seen as "a level opener" for other industries.

But public sector employees, such as nurses and teachers, have said they would demand more than the "general level".

Finnish Industrial Union chairman, Riku Aalto, said the increase will cover inflation and also give some increase in the purchasing power of their wage earners.

Minna Helle, Executive Director for Industrial Relations at Technology Finland, said the level is "not ideal", but does "not worsen the competitive edge" of the Finnish technological industry.

The negotiations about the technological sector have been going on for five months and included a three-day national strike in early December of 2019.

