Sale of F-16s to Bulgaria Gave Major Boost to Its Military - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The United States hails Bulgaria's purchase of US fighter jets as a major boost to its military capabilities on NATO's eastern flank, a senior US administration official said during a briefing on the upcoming visit of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to Washington.

Bulgaria, according to previous media reports, paid $1.2 billion to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency for eight F-16 Block 70 aircraft with related equipment.

"The big ticket is that the Bulgarian government has recently purchased F-16 fighter aircraft from the United States," the official said on Friday.

"It could be a major increase in Bulgaria's military capabilities. This is also a significant milestone in Bulgaria's defense modernization efforts."

The official also said the United States is committed to the security partnership with Bulgaria that will help to strengthen deterrence on NATO's eastern flank and the Black Sea region.

The official also praised the purchase of the F-16 jets as an important sign that NATO member Bulgaria took seriously its pledge to increase defense spending to 2 percent of the GDP.