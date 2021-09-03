UrduPoint.com

Saleh Accuses Taliban Of Atrocities Against Defiant Panjshir Population

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:40 PM

Saleh Accuses Taliban of Atrocities Against Defiant Panjshir Population

Amrullah Saleh, a vice president in Ashraf Ghani's collapsed government, accused the Taliban (banned in Russia) on Friday of running people in the holdout Panjshir region over landmine fields

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Amrullah Saleh, a vice president in Ashraf Ghani's collapsed government, accused the Taliban (banned in Russia) on Friday of running people in the holdout Panjshir region over landmine fields.

"Talibs are committing war crimes and have zero respect for international human rights.

We call on UN and world leaders to take notice of this clear criminal and terrorist behavior of the Talibs," he tweeted.

Saleh, who declared himself acting president after escaping to the Panjshir valley north of Kabul, said that Taliban had blocked humanitarian access and medicine shipments to the area, and cut phone service and electricity.

The Taliban began an operation this week to capture the valley in the Hindu Kush mountains, the last pocket of resistance where remaining ex-government troops gathered after the militant group overran Kabul in mid-August.

