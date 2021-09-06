Saleh Arrives In Tajikistan For Short-Term Visit - Source
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:33 PM
Afghan ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president, has arrived in Tajikistan for a short-term visit to conduct negotiations regarding the platform for potential talks with the Taliban (terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia), a source in Kabul told Sputnik on Monday
"Saleh is in Tajikistan on a short-term visit for negotiations to provide a platform for possible negotiations with the Taliban," the source said.