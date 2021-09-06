Saleh Arrives in Tajikistan for Short-Term Visit - Source

Afghan ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president, has arrived in Tajikistan for a short-term visit to conduct negotiations regarding the platform for potential talks with the Taliban (terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia), a source in Kabul told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Afghan ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president, has arrived in Tajikistan for a short-term visit to conduct negotiations regarding the platform for potential talks with the Taliban (terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia), a source in Kabul told Sputnik on Monday.

"Saleh is in Tajikistan on a short-term visit for negotiations to provide a platform for possible negotiations with the Taliban," the source said.