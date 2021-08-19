UrduPoint.com

Saleh Believes Taliban Will Fail To Rule Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Saleh Believes Taliban Will Fail to Rule Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021)   Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself the legitimate acting president of Afghanistan, said on Wednesday that the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) will be unable to govern the country successfully.

"Nations must respect the rule of law, not violence. Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Talibs to govern. Don't let your histories have a chapter on humiliation and bowing to terror groups," Saleh wrote on Twitter.

He also expressed his support to those Afghans who protect the national flag and "stand for dignity" of the nation.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned from the post of the Aghan president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants were allowed to storm the city. On Tuesday, Saleh declared himself the caretaker president of Afghanistan citing the country's constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Storm Militants Russia Twitter Sunday Ashraf Ghani Post From

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

2 minutes ago
 59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

32 minutes ago
 World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

1 hour ago
 Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

2 hours ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.