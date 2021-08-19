Saleh Believes Taliban Will Fail to Rule Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself the legitimate acting president of Afghanistan, said on Wednesday that the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) will be unable to govern the country successfully.

"Nations must respect the rule of law, not violence. Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Talibs to govern. Don't let your histories have a chapter on humiliation and bowing to terror groups," Saleh wrote on Twitter.

He also expressed his support to those Afghans who protect the national flag and "stand for dignity" of the nation.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned from the post of the Aghan president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants were allowed to storm the city. On Tuesday, Saleh declared himself the caretaker president of Afghanistan citing the country's constitution.