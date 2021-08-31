Saleh Brands US 'Mini Power' After Afghanistan Withdrawal

Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday called the United States a "mini power" in a swipe at Washington after it completed its troop withdrawal that ended its 20-year mission in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Tuesday called the United States a "mini power" in a swipe at Washington after it completed its troop withdrawal that ended its 20-year mission in Afghanistan.

"Afgh wasn't packed & put in the bag of the last US soldier the country is here. The rivers are flowing & the mountains are majestic. Talibs R an unpopular proxy force & hated that is why the whole country wants to escape from them. A superpower decided to be mini power that is OK," Saleh wrote on Twitter.

Saleh, who declared himself the country's caretaker president after Ashraf Ghani resigned in mid-August, attached his previous interview, where he expressed the view that "the morality politics and the principles of being a superpower" requires the US to be in Afghanistan.

The last American military flight left the Kabul airport on August 30, marking an end of the US longest war and leaving the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) in control of the country.