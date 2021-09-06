Saleh Left for Tajikistan From Panjshir - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Afghan ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president, left the province of Panjshir and is heading to Tajikistan, Al Jazeera reported on Monday, citing a source in the former Afghan administration.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) claimed complete control of Panjshir, which previously remained the last stronghold of resistance led by Saleh and Ahmad Massoud.