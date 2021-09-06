UrduPoint.com

Saleh Left For Tajikistan From Panjshir - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

Saleh Left for Tajikistan From Panjshir - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Afghan ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president, left the province of Panjshir and is heading to Tajikistan, Al Jazeera reported on Monday, citing a source in the former Afghan administration.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) claimed complete control of Panjshir, which previously remained the last stronghold of resistance led by Saleh and Ahmad Massoud.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Tajikistan

Recent Stories

United States condemns Houthi latest missile attac ..

United States condemns Houthi latest missile attack against Saudi Arabia

6 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.62 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 220.62 million

51 minutes ago
 UAE newspaper commends new Green Visa initiative

UAE newspaper commends new Green Visa initiative

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Drilling intends to float on Abu Dhabi Secur ..

ADNOC Drilling intends to float on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th September 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.