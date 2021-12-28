Saleh Located in Panjshir, Afghan Resistance Has Enough Weapons - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Ex-Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh is located in the Panjshir province, and resistance forces against the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) have enough weapons and military equipment there, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar has told Sputnik.

"Amrullah Saleh is now in the Panjshir Valley, we have constant communication over a phone, as well as with (resistance leader) Ahmad Massoud, and other members of the resistance who inform us about the situation in Panjshir.

As for military assistance, I want to say that we still have enough strength, military equipment and weapons for our resistance in Panjshir," the diplomat said.

Agbar added that the Afghan resistance wants Tajikistan's "political support".

"Amrullah Saleh was in Dushanbe, but I do not have accurate information about his meeting with (Tajik) President Emomali Rahmon. We are grateful to President Rahmon for his special attention to Afghanistan and for his support of our people here and there," the ambassador added.