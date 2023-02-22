UrduPoint.com

Sales Of Existing US Homes Down 12th Straight Month, With 37% Drop In January - Realtors

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Sales of Existing US Homes Down 12th Straight Month, With 37% Drop in January - Realtors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Sales of existing homes in the United States fell for the 12th month in a row in January as rising mortgage rates kept a chokehold on the market for previously transacted houses, the country's realtors' group said on Tuesday.

Sales of existing homes ” which include single-family homes, townhouses, condominiums and co-ops ” fell almost 37% in January from a year ago and 0.7% from December, the National Association of Realtors, or NAR, said in a report.

"Home sales are bottoming out," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in the report. "prices vary depending on a market's affordability, with lower-priced regions witnessing modest growth and more expensive regions experiencing declines."

The slump of the housing market actually began in February 2022 and marked the longest streak of month-to-month decline of home sales on record.

Prior weak stretches occurred in 1999 for all types of homes and in 1968 for single-family homes.

The current malaise comes from the surge in mortgage rates over the past year as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates persistently to fight runaway inflation.  Mortgage rates ranged from 6.13% to 6.48% in January, versus 3.22% to 3.55% a year ago.

Despite weak interest from buyers, inventory of homes on the market remained historically low, the NAR said.

"Homes are sitting on the market longer," explained Yun. "But there are fewer fresh listings coming to market this January compared to last January. This is due to homeowners loving their low interest rate and not wanting to give it up and put their home on the market."

Related Topics

Lawrence United States January February December Market All From Housing

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests ..

Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests of IDEX 2023

41 minutes ago
 UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

56 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Ab ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develo ..

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develop oil &amp; gas fields in Diya ..

3 hours ago
 GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.