Sales Of New Cars In Russia Soar In First 10 Months This Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) -- Sales of new cars in Russia surged by 56 percent year on year during the first ten months of 2023, hitting 1.04 million units, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Friday.

A total of 1,041,612 new cars were sold in Russia in the January-October period, an increase of 56 percent from the same period last year, the ministry said in a statement.

Domestically produced cars constituted half of the sales, the statement said.

For October alone, 135,700 new motor vehicles were sold in the country, including 111,300 cars, 10,600 light commercial vehicles, 12,700 trucks and 1,200 buses.

Local brand Lada Granta was the bestseller in October, with 18,000 cars sold in the month and 160,500 cars in the first ten months this year, followed by China's Haval Jolion, with 5,600 cars sold in October and 37,600 cars in the ten-month period.

