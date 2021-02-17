UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sales Of New Cars In Russia To Rebound By 2.1% In 2021 After Last Year's Decline - AEB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Sales of New Cars in Russia to Rebound by 2.1% in 2021 After Last Year's Decline - AEB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Russia are projected to grow by 2.1 percent this year after suffering from a 9.1 percent downfall last year, Tadzio Schilling, the CEO of the Association of European Businesses (AEB) told Sputnik.

"For the automobile industry, we expect that in principle, the more or less stable, slightly positive trend of 2020 will continue. We expect the market growth in the rough order of 2.1 percent if there are no major negative events that will affect this development.

This is obviously much less than the market participants would want to, but at the same time it is also a sign of gradual recovery and we rather have a positive than a negative surprise at the end of the year," Schilling said.

According to the AEB's estimations, 2021 will add sales of only 33,000 more new passenger cars and LCVs, while the total sales would amount to 1,632,000 new cars.

As AEB has members outside the European region, in its statistics it also counts the sales of cars by producers from China, South Korea, the United States and India, among others.

Related Topics

India Russia China Vehicles Same South Korea United States 2020 Market From Industry

Recent Stories

ADEX inks AED22 million deal with Emirati firm Jen ..

11 minutes ago

NIMR launches next-generation AJBAN, HAFEET Mark 2 ..

26 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

56 minutes ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

1 hour ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.