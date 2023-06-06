UrduPoint.com

Sales Of New Cars, LCVs In Russia Double In May To 51,500 - Association

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia in May increased by 112% compared with the same month in 2022 and amounted to 51,500 cars, the Russian investment company Association of European business said on Tuesday.

"In May 2023, sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia, as reported by the official manufacturers / distributors, increased by 112.

1% compared to May 2022 or by 27,198 sold units and amounted to 51,466 cars according to the AEB automobile Manufacturers Committee (AEB AMC)," the company said in a statement.

The AEB pointed out that the monthly statistics do not include the data for Chinese automaker Chery, which at the end of 2022 took fifth place in sales in Russia. It also does not provide information on the sales of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Russian electric car brand Evolute.

