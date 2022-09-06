Sales of New Passenger Cars, LCVs in Russia Down 62.4% Y/Y to 41,700 in August - Lobby

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia decreased by 62.4% year-on-year to almost 41,700 vehicles in August, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday.

"In August 2022, sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia decreased by 62,4% compared to August 2021 or by 69 172 sold units and amounted to 41 698 cars," the statement says.

In January-August 2022, sales fell by 60.7%, to 410,500 units.

AEB data does not include BMW, Mercedes-Benz Rus and Chery sales.