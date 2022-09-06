UrduPoint.com

Sales Of New Passenger Cars, LCVs In Russia Down 62.4% Y/Y To 41,700 In August - Lobby

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Sales of New Passenger Cars, LCVs in Russia Down 62.4% Y/Y to 41,700 in August - Lobby

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia decreased by 62.4% year-on-year to almost 41,700 vehicles in August, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday.

"In August 2022, sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia decreased by 62,4% compared to August 2021 or by 69 172 sold units and amounted to 41 698 cars," the statement says.

In January-August 2022, sales fell by 60.7%, to 410,500 units.

AEB data does not include BMW, Mercedes-Benz Rus and Chery sales.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles August BMW

Recent Stories

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

2 hours ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

3 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.