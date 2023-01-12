Sales of New Passenger Cars, LCVs in Russia Fell by 58.8% to 678,000 Vehicles in 2022- AEB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia dropped by 58.8% to 678,000 vehicles in 2022 compared to the year before, the Association of European Businesses (AEB)

"Actual sales in 2022 were: 687,370 units ” (decreased by) 58.8% compared to 2021," the AEB said in a statement.