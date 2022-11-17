UrduPoint.com

Sales Of Passenger Cars In EU Up By 12% In October In Annual Terms - Manufacturers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Sales of Passenger Cars in EU Up by 12% in October in Annual Terms - Manufacturers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The number of new passenger cars sold in EU countries increased by 12.2% in October in annual terms, with around 746,000 units registered that month alone, the European automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on Thursday.

The growth of car sales was seen in the biggest EU markets including Germany, Italy and Spain, where considerable annual gains of 16.8%, 14.6% and 11.7%, respectively, were recorded in October, according to the ACEA. Another key market, France, had a more modest, yet also significant increase of 5.

5%.

At the same time, the association added that there had been an overall decrease in sales in the European Union of 8.1% over the first 10 months of the year, with recent upward trends still being not enough to offset losses registered in the first half of 2022.

The ACEA also analyzed tendencies among key manufacturers in the EU, noting that the car sales of Volkswagen Group had gone up by 41.7% in annual terms in October, with BMW Group and Mercedes Benz increasing their sales by 4.8% and 0.2%.

Related Topics

France European Union Car Germany Mercedes Same Spain Italy October Market BMW Volkswagen

Recent Stories

Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup wil ..

Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup will get more than Rs10 million

18 minutes ago
 Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act ..

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952: Khawaja Asif

59 minutes ago
 Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of futu ..

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate y ..

PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate youth in finding employment: PI ..

1 hour ago
 US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakist ..

US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan: State Department

3 hours ago
 President vows to completely wipe out menace of te ..

President vows to completely wipe out menace of terrorism

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.