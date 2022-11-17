Sales of Passenger Cars in EU Up by 12% in October in Annual Terms - Manufacturers

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The number of new passenger cars sold in EU countries increased by 12.2% in October in annual terms, with around 746,000 units registered that month alone, the European automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on Thursday.

The growth of car sales was seen in the biggest EU markets including Germany, Italy and Spain, where considerable annual gains of 16.8%, 14.6% and 11.7%, respectively, were recorded in October, according to the ACEA. Another key market, France, had a more modest, yet also significant increase of 5.

5%.

At the same time, the association added that there had been an overall decrease in sales in the European Union of 8.1% over the first 10 months of the year, with recent upward trends still being not enough to offset losses registered in the first half of 2022.

The ACEA also analyzed tendencies among key manufacturers in the EU, noting that the car sales of Volkswagen Group had gone up by 41.7% in annual terms in October, with BMW Group and Mercedes Benz increasing their sales by 4.8% and 0.2%.