Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Prices Near Record Highs - Realtors

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Sales of pre-owned homes in the United States hit 14-year lows last month as demand continued to outstrip supply, sending prices to near-record highs, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.

"There are simply not enough homes for sale," Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the association, said in a commentary accompanying June sales numbers for existing US homes. "The market can easily absorb a doubling of inventory."

Some 4.16 million homes were resold in June, 3.3% from May.� Compared with June of last year, that was almost 19% lower and the slowest since June 2009, according to records maintained by the association.

Minus transactions, some 1.08 million homes were available for resale at the end of June, nearly 14% less than in June 2022. At the current pace of sales, that represents a 3.1-month supply. The realtors association considers a six-month supply as balanced between buyer and seller.

The tight supply is driving home prices higher.

The median price of an existing home sold in June was $410,200, the second-highest price ever recorded by realtors.

"Home sales fell, but home prices have held firm in most parts of the country," Yun said. "Limited supply is still leading to multiple-offer situations, with one-third of homes getting sold above the list price in the latest month."

New home construction fell 8% last month as builders cooled off after rapidly expanding work in May to meet demand among first-time buyers, government data showed Wednesday.

Mortgage rates are also weighing heavily on buying decisions. Mortgage rates hung in the mid-6 % range between April and mid-May and then shot up over 7% at the very end of May. Rates stayed in the 7% range for all of June, as home prices rose.

Realtors say first-time buyers are struggling the most, with a 26% drop in their buying share in June and 30% from a year ago.

Buyers also increasingly use cash to win over sellers and fend off competition.