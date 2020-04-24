UrduPoint.com
Sales Of Russian Carmaker AvtoVAZ Near Zero, Weekly Costs At $26.6Mln - CEO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Sales of Russian Carmaker AvtoVAZ Near Zero, Weekly Costs at $26.6Mln - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Sales of Russian carmaker AvtoVAZ are now almost at zero amid the stalled economy during the coronavirus outbreak, and the costs are about 2 billion rubles a week, and even when the production is at full pace, the problem with working capital remains, the company's president, Yves Caracatzanis, said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the development of the automobile industry.

In this regard, Caracatzanis noted that the state's support was very necessary to provide car manufacturers with additional liquidity by the end of the year. This will help to support all enterprises in the supply chain from the car factory to dealers, he added.

