Open Menu

Salman Bhojani Wins Texas State Assembly Election Unopposed

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 06, 2024 | 02:25 PM

Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed

Originally from Karachi, Bhojani ran from District 92 on Democratic Party’s ticket

TEXAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2024) Democratic candidate Salman Bhojani has successfully secured his place in the Texas State Assembly, marking his second consecutive victory in state elections. In a notable achievement, Bhojani won unopposed this time.

Originally from Karachi, Bhojani ran from District 92 on the Democratic Party’s ticket. He first assumed office on January 10, 2023, and his current term is set to conclude on January 14 of the upcoming year.

During the 2022 election, Bhojani competed against Republican rival Joe Livingston, winning with 20,182 votes, compared to Livingston’s 14,610.

Bhojani's earlier entry into the political arena saw him competing against Tracy Scott and Dinesh Sharma, where he received 3,759 votes, far outpacing his opponents who collectively garnered under 1,800 votes.

This overwhelming support likely discouraged any Democratic challengers in the current race.

A graduate of the University of Texas, Dallas, with a law degree from Southern Methodist University, Bhojani is also an attorney and former city council member. In his first term, he championed several key legislative efforts, including a bill urging Republican Governor Greg Abbott to leverage all resources for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Bhojani has also contributed to legislative progress on healthcare access and retail theft prevention. Speaking during his campaign, he emphasized the importance of civic engagement, noting that local and state elections often impact communities more directly than national elections. He encouraged the Pakistani-American community to recognize voting as a tool to shape their state’s policies.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Assembly Governor Gaza Livingston Progress Dallas January All From Race

Recent Stories

realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models ..

Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..

45 minutes ago
 Participants of 26th national security workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..

48 minutes ago
 Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

54 minutes ago
 Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speec ..

Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

3 hours ago
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

3 hours ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week ..

Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike

14 hours ago
 Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Fina ..

Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals

14 hours ago

More Stories From World