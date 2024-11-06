Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed

(@Abdulla99267510)

Originally from Karachi, Bhojani ran from District 92 on Democratic Party’s ticket

TEXAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2024) Democratic candidate Salman Bhojani has successfully secured his place in the Texas State Assembly, marking his second consecutive victory in state elections. In a notable achievement, Bhojani won unopposed this time.

Originally from Karachi, Bhojani ran from District 92 on the Democratic Party’s ticket. He first assumed office on January 10, 2023, and his current term is set to conclude on January 14 of the upcoming year.

During the 2022 election, Bhojani competed against Republican rival Joe Livingston, winning with 20,182 votes, compared to Livingston’s 14,610.

Bhojani's earlier entry into the political arena saw him competing against Tracy Scott and Dinesh Sharma, where he received 3,759 votes, far outpacing his opponents who collectively garnered under 1,800 votes.

This overwhelming support likely discouraged any Democratic challengers in the current race.

A graduate of the University of Texas, Dallas, with a law degree from Southern Methodist University, Bhojani is also an attorney and former city council member. In his first term, he championed several key legislative efforts, including a bill urging Republican Governor Greg Abbott to leverage all resources for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Bhojani has also contributed to legislative progress on healthcare access and retail theft prevention. Speaking during his campaign, he emphasized the importance of civic engagement, noting that local and state elections often impact communities more directly than national elections. He encouraged the Pakistani-American community to recognize voting as a tool to shape their state’s policies.