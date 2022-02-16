Salmonella Outbreak in EU Results in 2 Deaths in France and Spain - Reports

Two people have died in France and Spain in a salmonella outbreak caused by eggs from a farm in Spain, newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Two people have died in France and Spain in a salmonella outbreak caused by eggs from a farm in Spain, newspaper El Pais reported on Wednesday.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European food Safety Authority reported 272 cases of salmonellosis confirmed in six EU countries before January 11, 2022, 25 cases of which were hospitalized, according to the Spanish news outlet. The largest number of infections, 216, was registered in France. Spain recorded 22 similar cases, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands registered 12 cases each, Norway has seven cases, and Denmark three.

The study began in September 2021 in France, where the spike in cases first occurred. Experts found that some of the infected visited restaurants which used eggs from the same Spanish supplier.

Salmonella was finally found at a Spanish farm, and all products were seized.

Those cases relate to an outbreak in the Netherlands that was caused by the same strain in 2019 and affected over 1,000 people in 10 countries, according to the report. At the time, it was not proved that the epicenter was the Spanish farm.

The experts have not excluded the possibility that the strain might exist at other farms in Spain, or even other countries, and hold the risk of new cases in Europe to be high. The institutions call for more thorough checks in all countries where the disease has been detected, according to the newspaper.

Salmonella infection is a bacterial disease that primarily affects the gastrointestinal tract and can cause high temperature, diarrhea, nausea and stomachache.