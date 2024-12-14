Open Menu

Salome Zurabishvili: Defiant Champion Of Georgia's EU Dream

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Salome Zurabishvili: defiant champion of Georgia's EU dream

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Salome Zurabishvili was a French diplomat before entering the turbulent politics of her ancestral homeland, where she was elected Georgia's first woman leader in 2018 and became the beacon of Tbilisi's EU aspirations.

The Georgian president, 72, has been embroiled in a fierce feud with the ruling Georgian Dream party and has backed massive anti-government protests.

Born in Paris to a Georgian family who fled Bolshevik rule in the 1920s, Zurabishvili has accused the government of steering Tbilisi back towards Moscow and acting on Russian orders.

"We are witnesses and victims of a Russian special operation, a modern form of hybrid war against the Georgian people," she declared after contested October national elections.

For tens of thousands of protesters, Zurabishvili represents hope against an increasingly repressive government that has adopted a series of Kremlin-styled laws.

She has demanded a re-run of the elections marred by widespread fraud and which she says Georgian Dream "stole".

Her mandate is meant to end later this month but she has vowed not to step down unless Georgian Dream organises another vote.

"As long as there are no new elections... my mandate continues," she told AFP in late November.

The move will put the tiny Caucasus country in uncharted territory.

Zurabishvili has vowed to stand by the thousands of protesters staging daily rallies since Georgian Dream made its shock announcement that it will shelve EU accession talks.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vote Paris Tbilisi Georgia October November Women 2018 Family Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

3 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

12 hours ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

12 hours ago
 Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup retur ..

Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week

12 hours ago
 EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

12 hours ago
Indian actor held after stampede death at film scr ..

Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening

12 hours ago
 Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

12 hours ago
 Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name f ..

Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president

12 hours ago
 CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara divisi ..

CM Gandapur orders urgent reforms in Hazara division's health, education & land ..

12 hours ago
 Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fe ..

Swedish embassy marks 'Lucia Day' with cultural fest

12 hours ago
 WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort

WCLA organizes horror tour of Lahore Fort

12 hours ago

More Stories From World