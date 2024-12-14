Salome Zurabishvili: Defiant Champion Of Georgia's EU Dream
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Salome Zurabishvili was a French diplomat before entering the turbulent politics of her ancestral homeland, where she was elected Georgia's first woman leader in 2018 and became the beacon of Tbilisi's EU aspirations.
The Georgian president, 72, has been embroiled in a fierce feud with the ruling Georgian Dream party and has backed massive anti-government protests.
Born in Paris to a Georgian family who fled Bolshevik rule in the 1920s, Zurabishvili has accused the government of steering Tbilisi back towards Moscow and acting on Russian orders.
"We are witnesses and victims of a Russian special operation, a modern form of hybrid war against the Georgian people," she declared after contested October national elections.
For tens of thousands of protesters, Zurabishvili represents hope against an increasingly repressive government that has adopted a series of Kremlin-styled laws.
She has demanded a re-run of the elections marred by widespread fraud and which she says Georgian Dream "stole".
Her mandate is meant to end later this month but she has vowed not to step down unless Georgian Dream organises another vote.
"As long as there are no new elections... my mandate continues," she told AFP in late November.
The move will put the tiny Caucasus country in uncharted territory.
Zurabishvili has vowed to stand by the thousands of protesters staging daily rallies since Georgian Dream made its shock announcement that it will shelve EU accession talks.
