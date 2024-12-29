Salome Zurabishvili: outgoing Georgian leader defying the government

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Salome Zurabishvili has vowed to stay on as the president of Georgia, becoming an icon to thousands of pro-EU protesters during a bitter political showdown and decrying a new party loyalist's inauguration to the presidency as "illegitimate."

The 72-year-old has taken a central role in Georgia's crisis, having vowed not to stand down when her mandate ends Sunday, unless the ruling Georgian Dream party holds a re-run of October elections that she says were rigged.

"I remain the only legitimate president," she told supporters Sunday.

"I will leave the presidential palace and stand with you, carrying with me the legitimacy, the flag and your trust."

Zurabishvili was a French diplomat before entering the turbulent politics of her ancestral homeland.

Born in Paris to a Georgian family who fled Bolshevik rule in the 1920s, she has accused the government of steering Tbilisi back towards Moscow and acting on Russian orders.

Elected as Georgia's first woman leader in 2018, she became in recent months the beacon of Tbilisi's EU aspirations -- in a fierce feud with the ruling Georgian Dream party and backing massive anti-government protests.

"We are witnesses and victims of a Russian special operation, a modern form of hybrid war against the Georgian people," she declared after contested parliamentary elections in October.

For tens of thousands of protesters, Zurabishvili represents hope against an increasingly repressive government that has adopted a series of Kremlin-style laws.

She has vowed to stand by pro-EU protesters staging daily mass rallies since November 28, when Georgian Dream made its shock announcement that it will shelve EU accession talks until 2028.

On December 14, an electoral college controlled by the ruling party installed its loyalist, far-right former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili, as the country's next figurehead leader.

But Zurabishvili, whose mandate was meant to end on Sunday with the new leader's inauguration, has refused to step down until the government organises fresh parliamentary elections.

"There is only one formula to resolve such a crisis, one universally recognised in every democratic country: new elections," she said last week.

While she has now vacated the presidential premises in Tbilisi, she has vowed to fight on against Georgian Dream and many protesters see her as the real president of Georgian.

"She still remains our president," 34-year-old software engineer Giorgi Mamatelashvili told AFP as he came to support Zurabishvili on Sunday.

Refusing to recognise Kavelashvili's legitimacy, opposition parties have said Zurabishvili remains the country's "only legitimate leader".