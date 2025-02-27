Open Menu

Salsola Tetrandra Returns To Northern Borders After Decades-long Absence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Salsola Tetrandra returns to Northern Borders after decades-long absence

Arar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Salsola tetrandra, a vital pastoral shrub once widespread in the Hamad area of the Northern Borders Region, has reappeared after decades of absence.

This plant, a crucial food source for wildlife and livestock, faced near extinction in the 1990s due to overgrazing. The reappearance of Salsola tetrandra shrubs has been reported in inaccessible, rocky areas, signaling the plant's potential for recovery.

Salsola tetrandra plays a critical role in providing sustenance for animals, stabilizing soil, preventing erosion, contributing to the sustainability of natural pastures, and reflecting the Kingdom's rich environmental diversity.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to enhance pasture rehabilitation programs and combat overgrazing, aiming to restore the plant to its previous ecological status.

National environmental protection efforts are expected to facilitate the broader return of Salsola tetrandra in the coming years, bolstering environmental sustainability and restoring balance to natural ecosystems in the Northern Borders.

This resurgence represents a promising step in revitalizing the Hamad's environmental balance, demonstrating the effectiveness of conservation initiatives. Continued implementation of environmental strategies may lead to a broader return of this plant, enriching biodiversity throughout the Kingdom.

