UrduPoint.com

Saltpeter Warehouses Exploded In Nova Kakhovka From Ukrainian Strike - City Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Saltpeter Warehouses Exploded in Nova Kakhovka From Ukrainian Strike - City Mayor

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Warehouses with saltpeter exploded as a result of a strike from Ukrainian positions on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, there are casualties, explosions continue, a hospital and residential buildings are damaged, the head of the military-civilian administration of the city, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik.

"The warehouses with saltpeter exploded from the impact, there are victims. Now the explosions continue. Residential buildings, a hospital and a market were damaged," Leontyev said.

Earlier, a source in the military-civilian administration of the city told Sputnik that the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station had not been damaged as a result of the strike, but separate buildings of the power plant could be affected.

