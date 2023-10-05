Open Menu

Saltwater Intrusion To Come Early This Year In Vietnam's Mekong Delta

Published October 05, 2023

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) -- Saltwater intrusion in Vietnam's Mekong Delta is forecast to come early this year, Vietnam news reported Thursday.

Localities in the region are preparing plans to ensure adequate water for the winter-spring rice harvest and reduce the damage inflicted by drought and salinity, according to the report.

The rainy season this year is predicted to have remained in the delta only in the previous and the current months, concluding midway through next month.

The early end of the rainy season leads to anticipated water shortage in local farming areas.

Throughout the dry spell of this year and the next, the intrusion of saltwater is expected to appear a month sooner than the multi-year average, commencing in mid to late December.

According to the Southern Institute of Water Resources Research, the total rainfall this year is forecast to be about 1,350 mm, only 1 percent higher than 2015, which saw severe drought, and about 13 percent lower than the average of many years.

