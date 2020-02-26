Salvador Bans Entry of People From South Korea, Italy Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Salvador's authorities are banning people coming from South Korea and Italy from entering the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Nayib Bukele said.

"I have ordered @migracion_sv [the country's migration service] to prohibit the entry of people from South Korea and Italy to prevent the coronavirus from entering our country," Bukele tweeted.

Salvadoreans as well as diplomats who come from those countries will have to spend 30 days in quarantine, according to the president.

Both South Korea and Italy are currently plagued by the outbreak of COVID-19.