Salvador Remakes Presidential Residence to Accommodate Medics Fighting COVID-19 - Office

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The residence of the Salvadoran president has been repurposed to serve as a resting place for medics who are fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic starting this weekend, the presidential office said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, President Nayib Bukele, in a televised address, announced the initiative to make his residence into a place of rest capable of hosting 300 people.

"The facilities of the presidential residence will be able to receive health professionals by the week's end. Doctors and nurses will be able to have an adequate rest without worrying about exposing their families to COVID-19 infection," the office said in a statement.

Salvador has confirmed 695 cases so far, with the death toll of 15.