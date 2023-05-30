Salvadoran Authorities Announce Attack on Remnants of Criminal Gangs in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Salvadoran authorities have announced the beginning of the planned offensive against the remnants of criminal gangs, as armed forces and the police stand prepared throughout the country, the Salvadoran president's administration tweeted on Tuesday.

"We have launched an offensive against the remnants of terrorist structures... President Nayib Bukele has ordered the security council to stamp out any attempt to regroup. The armed forces of El Salvador and the national police are deployed throughout the country," the message said.

By order of the head of state, law enforcement agencies carried out a number of operational measures, including preventive raids, as well as the control and inspection of vehicles in order to ensure that no criminal left the territory.

The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, at the request of the president, approved a state of emergency at the end of March 2022 amid a surge in crime.

It has been extended several times since then. As noted by the Salvadoran president, with the introduction of the state of emergency, crime in the country decreased markedly and the number of murders dropped to zero.

Legislative measures by El Salvadoran authorities, as well as massive raids by security forces, have begun in response to a spike in murders in and outside prisons. The crimes are attributed to the largest Central American gang, the MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha). The president of the country calls local gangsters terrorists and promises them 30-year sentences simply for belonging to an organized crime group.

According to official data, more than 60,000 people have been arrested during the state of emergency, and the vast majority of them are still waiting behind bars for their cases to be considered.