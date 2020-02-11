UrduPoint.com
Salvadoran Court Prohibits President From Calling Parliamentary Session On Loan Approval

The Supreme Court of El Salvador on Monday prohibited President Nayib Bukele from calling an extraordinary session in the country's parliament on the approval of a loan of $109 million for financing security forces

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Supreme Court of El Salvador on Monday prohibited President Nayib Bukele from calling an extraordinary session in the country's parliament on the approval of a loan of $109 million for financing security forces.

On Sunday, Bukele, supported by Salvadoran soldiers and police officers, stormed the parliament building and demanded the approval of the loan, intended for military equipment.

In addition to forbidding the president from calling a parliamentary session on approving the credit, the court ordered Bukele to restrain from using the armed forces in situations not provided for in El Salvador's constitution.

The lawmakers have been arguing that there is a lack of explanation on how the credit would be used, among other issues associated with the loan, approved by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration in October.

The Defense Ministry has been fully backing the president on his quest to seek the loan's approval in parliament and pledged to keep supporting him in reaching this goal, while the armed forces have said that they were waiting for Bukele's further orders.

Mario Ponce, the president of the legislature, on Monday, called on the United Nations and the Organization of American States to interfere in the situation in El Salvador. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has called for dialogue and urged all sides to respect the democracy.

