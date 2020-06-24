UrduPoint.com
Salvadoran Parliament Approves $320Mln In International Loans To Mitigate COVID-19 Crisis

El Salvador's parliament on Tuesday approved $320 million international loans to alleviate the health and economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) El Salvador's parliament on Tuesday approved $320 million international loans to alleviate the health and economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Lawmakers authorized the signing of two loan agreements with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). One of them in amount of up to $50 million [is meant] to finance the program 'Immediate health response to contain and control coronavirus and mitigate its impact on the provision of services in El Salvador,' and the other worth up to $250 million will fund 'Emergency assistance program for macroeconomic and tax sustainability,'" the legislature said in a press release.

Another loan has been approved with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The parliament green-lighted the $20 million loan deal back in April.

According to the legislature, 30 percent of the funds received should be immediately disbursed to the local authorities.

