Salvadoran President Bukele Orders Deployment Of 5000 Soldiers Over Police Officer Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Wednesday that he ordered the deployment of 5000 soldiers and 500 members of the National Police in the municipality of Nueva Concepcion over the murder of an officer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Wednesday that he ordered the deployment of 5000 soldiers and 500 members of the National Police in the municipality of Nueva Concepcion over the murder of an officer.

"Since dawn, we established a security perimeter around the municipality of Nueva Concepcion, Chalatenango, with over 5000 elements from the @FUERZARMADASV and 500 @PNCSV, to search for the culprits behind the homicide, the entire gang structure and their collaborators who still hide in that area," Bukele said via Twitter.

The president added that the measure was taken in relation to the murder of an officer of the Policia Nacional Civil (PNC) by gang members who are still "hiding and on the run" from the state of emergency implemented in March 2022.

"They will dearly pay for the assassination of our hero," Bukele continued.

Yesterday, the PNC announced that an officer had died in the city of Nueva Concepcion, killed by gang members while patrolling the area in the first recorded murder since May 10, 2022.

The police further added that a "terrorist" was captured on site, noting that operations for the capture of collaborators were underway.

Bukele was quick to react and said that his government was going to completely terminate the gangs and the cycle of violence in El Salvador, despite what other countries, media, and NGOs might say.

The president also pointed fingers at human rights NGOs for only voicing concern when the "rights" of Salvadoran criminals are infringed upon, adding that the murder was yet another proof that further extending the state of emergency is required to deal with the "pest."

El Salvador's struggle with gang violence began in the early 1990s after the end of the civil war. The political instability in the country led to the rise of several notorious gangs, such as Mara Salvatrucha, also known as MS-13.�

