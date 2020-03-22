Salvadorian President Introduces Mandatory Home Quarantine Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele announced on Sunday the introduction of compulsory home quarantine for 30 days as a part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"From today, we decided to introduce home quarantine for 30 days," the president said in his televised address.

Bukele added that those violating the quarantine would be detained and isolated in state centers for a month. During the quarantine period, only one person per family will be allowed to leave the house for food, he said.

The first case of the coronavirus was recorded in El Salvador on Wednesday. So far, there have been three cases of the disease.