Salvadorian President Says First COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Country

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The first case of COVID-19 has been registered in El Salvador, President Nayib Bukele said, adding that more people could be infected.

"This person, who had illegally entered the country, has been delivered to the Metapan hospital as a possible coronavirus patient and has already been isolated. He has come into contact with many people and we cannot rule out that they were infected," the president said at a press conference on late Wednesday, adding that the patient had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Bukele, El Salvador has tested 59 people for the coronavirus.

The Latin American country has already suspended air traffic for 15 days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 215,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 8,700 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

