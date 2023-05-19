UrduPoint.com

'Salvation Army Of Ukraine' Says Hacks Websites Of Several State Resources In Kiev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 12:40 AM

'Salvation Army of Ukraine' Says Hacks Websites of Several State Resources in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) A clandestine group "Salvation Army of Ukraine" hacked on Thursday the websites of a number of Ukrainian state resources, publishing appeals to the Ukrainian people to fight the current government, and reported that attacks have already been committed on the office of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to screenshots of publications obtained by Sputnik.

The existence of such an organization was previously not known.

"The Salvation Army of Ukraine conscientiously states that the attacks on Bankova (Street, where Zelenskyy's office is located) are only a demonstration of our goals and capabilities for resistance.

We are the Ukrainian people, we decide when and where to bring justice to Zelenskyy, his clique and the oligarchs who are robbing our country," a statement published on the hacked page of one of the resources of the Odesa Regional Administration of Ukraine said.

The authors of the appeal do not specify which attacks were carried out on Bankova Street and when. At the moment, these statements have been removed from Ukrainian websites.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine From Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibiti ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Education Interface Exhibition and Middle East Youth Confe ..

19 minutes ago
 JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country' ..

JUI (S) urges consensus, unity to address country's challenges

58 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises t ..

Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

58 minutes ago
 100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

100 maunds fake cotton seed seized in Khanewal

1 hour ago
 Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Ra ..

Federal Reserve Official James Bullard Promotes Raising Interest Rates Again in ..

1 hour ago
 Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegatio ..

Xinjiang Chamber of Commerce and Traders delegation to help in promotion of trad ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.