'Salvation Army of Ukraine' Says Hacks Websites of Several State Resources in Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) A clandestine group "Salvation Army of Ukraine" hacked on Thursday the websites of a number of Ukrainian state resources, publishing appeals to the Ukrainian people to fight the current government, and reported that attacks have already been committed on the office of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to screenshots of publications obtained by Sputnik.

The existence of such an organization was previously not known.

"The Salvation Army of Ukraine conscientiously states that the attacks on Bankova (Street, where Zelenskyy's office is located) are only a demonstration of our goals and capabilities for resistance.

We are the Ukrainian people, we decide when and where to bring justice to Zelenskyy, his clique and the oligarchs who are robbing our country," a statement published on the hacked page of one of the resources of the Odesa Regional Administration of Ukraine said.

The authors of the appeal do not specify which attacks were carried out on Bankova Street and when. At the moment, these statements have been removed from Ukrainian websites.