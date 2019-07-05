UrduPoint.com
Salvini Invites Italian Trade Unions for Talks at Interior Ministry on July 15 - Reports

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has invited trade unions to hold a meeting at his ministry on July 15 to discuss economic problems, local media reported Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has invited trade unions to hold a meeting at his ministry on July 15 to discuss economic problems, local media reported Friday.

Salvini will meet with Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL), Italian Confederation of Trade Unions in Italy (CISL) and Italian Labour Union (UIL) in order to discuss ways of boosting growth of the slowly recovering economy, according to the ANSA news outlet.

The meeting will come following calls of CGIL head Maurizo Landini, CISL leader Annamaria Furlan and UIL chief Carmine Barbagallo on the Italian government to foster the state's economy and to create more jobs.

