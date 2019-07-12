UrduPoint.com
Salvini Rebuffs Claims About Lega's Russian Funding As Prosecutors Open Probe

Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:26 PM

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, amid a probe launched by national prosecutors into allegations that his euroskeptic Lega party has received funding from Russia, once again firmly rebuffed the claims on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, amid a probe launched by national prosecutors into allegations that his euroskeptic Lega party has received funding from Russia, once again firmly rebuffed the claims on Friday.

It came a day after Milan prosecutors publicly announced that they had been probing the allegations that one of the ruling Italian parties had received funding from Russia. They noted that the investigation was actually launched back in February, soon after Italy's L'Espresso weekly published a relevant article.

"It's all ridiculous. We never asked for a rouble, a Dollar, a gin and tonic, a doll from ANYONE.

I respect the work of everyone. My conscience is clear. I will sue anyone who links money to the League and Russia," Salvini was quoted as saying by the ASNA news agency.

He added, in capital letters, that his party's balance sheets were fully "transparent."

In February, L'Espresso published an investigation claiming that Salvini and his representatives, during the October visit to Moscow, discussed financing of the Lega party with Russians ahead of European elections. The party has allegedly gained 3 million Euros ($3.3 million) under cover of Russian diesel exports. Moscow, as well as Salvini, has repeatedly refuted such allegations.

