Salvini Refutes Claims About Receiving Russian Financial Support for Lega Party

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini once again refuted claims on Wednesday about receiving financial support from Russia for his Lega party.

The statement may be triggered by an article that appeared on the the BuzzFeed news portal earlier in the day and included a transcript of a conversation between Salvini's representatives and alleged Russians discussing financing Salvini's Lega party through the supply of Russian oil. The conversation took place on October 18, 2018, according to the media outlet.

"I have already filed a lawsuit [concerning this issue] earlier and I will do it today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow.

I took no ruble, no euro, no Dollar, no liter of vodka of financing from Russia," Salvini said in a statement released by his press office.

This is not the first time Salvini is suspected of gaining financial support from Russia. Late February, Italian weekly L'Espresso also published an investigation claiming that Salvini and his representatives had visited Moscow in secret on October 18. 2018, to discuss financing of the Lega party with Russians ahead of European election. The party has allegedly gained 3 million Euros ($3.3 million) under cover of Russian diesel exports. Moscow, as well as Salvini, has repeatedly refuted such allegations.