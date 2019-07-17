UrduPoint.com
Salvini Says Neo-Nazis Arrested In Donbas-Linked Raids Wanted To Kill Him

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that the recently arrested group of alleged neo-Nazis, who had in their possession a significant arsenal of weapons, including a French-made air-to-air missile, were sent by a "Ukrainian group" to assassinate him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that the recently arrested group of alleged neo-Nazis, who had in their possession a significant arsenal of weapons, including a French-made air-to-air missile, were sent by a "Ukrainian group" to assassinate him.

On Monday, Italian police seized a French-made Matra Super 530F air-to-air missile, a number of other weapons and Nazi paraphernalia in raids associated with arrests of individuals linked to far-right extremist groups who had allegedly taken part in the armed conflict in Ukraine's Donbas region. It remains unclear who these groups have fought for some media have speculated they backed the Donetsk and Luhansk forces, but the police have given no specific details on the matter.

"It was one of the many death threats I get every day. The secret services spoke of a Ukrainian group that was planning an attempt on my life.

I'm happy it served to uncover the arsenal of some madmen," Salvini said as quoted by the ANSA news agency.

Salvini has long been criticized for his attitude toward Moscow. After Crimea rejoined Russia and the EU economic sanctions that followed, Salvini was among those who strongly condemned the restrictive measures and called them counterproductive and detrimental to everyone involved.

In this regard, Salvini has been repeatedly accused of getting financial aid from Russia. Late February, Italian weekly L'Espresso published an investigative report claiming that Salvini and his representatives had secretly visited Moscow on October 18, 2018, to discuss the financing of Salvini's Lega party ahead of European elections. The party has allegedly gained 3 million Euros ($3.3 million) under the guise of Russian diesel exports. Moscow as well as Salvini have repeatedly refuted such allegations.

