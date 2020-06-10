UrduPoint.com
Salzburg Court Releases Ex-Austrian Colonel Convicted Of Spying For Russia - Spokesman

Wed 10th June 2020

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Salzburg Regional Court released a retired colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces convicted of espionage for Russia, taking into account the time he spent in a pretrial detention center, court spokesman Peter Egger told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, a jury found the retired Austrian colonel guilty of divulging state secrets, secret intelligence activities against Austria, and deliberately divulging military secrets.

"The court ruled that out of the three years, the convict only needs to serve half, and after that he may be released on parole. One and a half years he served in the pretrial detention center were counted. So he was released. This decision is due to the fact that he no longer poses a threat," Egger said.

On November 8, 2019, the Salzburg prosecutor's office indicted the ex-colonel on charges of engaging in intelligence activities for at least 25 years, working for a secret intelligence service to the detriment of Austria, and divulging state and military secrets.

In November 2018, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that a retired Austrian Armed Forces colonel was suspected of intelligence activities in favor of Russia in the period from 1992 to 2018.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen urged not to dramatize the situation. Kurz then said that Vienna was aimed at dialogue with Russia and this would not change in the future, but suspicions of intelligence activities would always be criticized.

