Salzburg Court Sentences Ex-Austrian Colonel to 3 Years on Charges of Spying for Russia

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Salzburg Regional Court sentenced a retired colonel of the Austrian Armed Forces to three years in prison on charges of spying for Russia, the court's spokesman Peter Egger told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The court sentenced [the accused] to three years for disclosing state secrets," Egger said.

On November 8 last year, the Salzburg prosecutor's office indicted the ex-colonel on charges of engaging in intelligence activities for at least 25 years, working for a secret intelligence service to the detriment of Austria, and divulging state and military secrets.

In November 2018, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that a retired Austrian Armed Forces colonel was suspected of intelligence activities in favor of Russia in the period from 1992 to 2018.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen urged not to dramatize the situation. Kurz then said that Vienna was aimed at dialogue with Russia and this would not change in the future, but suspicions of intelligence activities would always be criticized.